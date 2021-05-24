BBMAs 2021: The Weeknd se corona como el artista del año

El Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles fue el escenario de los Billboard Music Awards 2021 que se celebraron este 23 de mayo. La ceremonia premió a lo mejor de la música entre el periodo del 23 de marzo 2020 al 3 de abril del 2021, por lo que, por primera vez eliminó las categorías que incluyen presentaciones en vivo.

La gala fue conducida por Nick Jonas, quien se estrenó como presentador al sustituir a la cantante Kelly Clarkson quien estuvo a cargo de la ceremonia en los últimos tres años. Fue el encargado de cerrar la noche, junto a sus hermanos Kevin y Joe, y Marshmallow, al interpretar su más reciente colaboración “Leave Before You Love Me”.

The Weeknd fue el artista más premiado. Se llevó a casa el máximo galardon de la noche “Mejor Artista del Año”. Es el segundo artista de la historia en tener tres número uno en el Billboard 100 en tres años diferentes con un solo álbum “After Hours”. El artista lideró los Billboard Music Awards 2021 al recibir 16 nominaciones.

El artista de la década fue Drake, quien ha recibido 27 premios Billboard en toda su carrera y ha durado más tiempo en el listado Hot 100 con 431 semanas.

“Muchísimas gracias. La verdad es que soy muy malo recibiendo halagos. Tengo conciencia de qué es mi música, siempre me pregunté cómo podía hacerlo mejor. Para todos los que me ven y se preguntan cómo sucedió, siempre estuve poco seguro de cómo hacerlo. Me siento afortunado, me mantengo despierto en las noches por tener miedo de perder todo esto. No entiendo cómo llegue hasta acá”, dijo en su discurso de agradecimiento.

Ganadores

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song: BTS, “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Top Rock Song: AJR, “Bang

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”