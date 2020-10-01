Polémica: Influencers cobran por promocionar universidades en las que no estudiaron
Investigaciones revelan que en el Reino Unido hubo pagos para promocionar universidades de ese país.
El sitio Vice efectuó una investigación que puso en el ojo del huracán las publicaciones que efectúan influencers en sus redes sociales, especialmente Instagram, sobre universidades de Reino Unido a las que nunca asistieron.
Según se detalla, estas publicaciones son parte de anuncios pagados para que los influencers mencionen los beneficios de asistir a determinada universidad y los invitan a inscribirse.
La investigación revela que los influencers piden a sus seguidores que se inscriban en determinadas universidades porque es importante recibir educación superior, y citan su propia experiencia, pero no aclaran si estudiaron en ese centro educativo o en otro.
Vice también da cuenta que en las publicaciones nunca aclaran que ese contenido es patrocinado.
Un ejemplo de este tipo contenido es el que hizo la modelo Ambar Driscoll el 13 de agosto en el que muestra una foto de su graduación hace cuatro años y luego elogia a la Universidad de Hull. Si bien no dice que fue a esa universidad, tampoco menciona que en realidad estudió en la Universidad de Exter.
View this post on Instagram
AD |Throwback to my university graduation last year 💃👩🎓 It feels so weird that my whole university experience is now over. I remember being so terrified on my A level results day – I can’t believe that was 4 years ago now! Results day is a very stressful time for most people, especially if you didn’t quite get the results you were hoping for. Going through clearing is something that most people try to avoid, BUT it can be a positive experience!. You might end up where you are meant to be eventually. Students who have gone to @universityofhull Clearing have said that this was the moment that made them. Life often doesn’t follow the plans we make for ourselves, but I do believe that things happen for a reason. If you find yourself in Clearing this results day, take comfort in the fact that you could still end up at a great place like Hull – they’ve pledged to be completely carbon neutral by 2027, and have partnered with Team GB to find the extraordinary in everyone. Good luck this results day – and remember you’ll end up exactly where you need to be 🌟 #momentsthatmakeus #choosehull #wearehull #clearing2020 #resultsday2020
Usuarios han mostrado su rechazo a este tipo de contenido, pues creen que es publicidad engañosa y es poco ético por no aclarar que son anuncios. Además, porque crea una visión ideal de estudiar en la universidad y eso podría generar falsas expectativas.
The Times también hizo una publicación en la que asegura que las universidades encontraron otra forma de atraer a sus estudiantes y es con publicaciones pagadas a los influencers.
El reportaje dice que, con miles de lugares para llenar este verano, la Universidad Anglia Ruskin en East Anglia decidió pagar a 12 influencers para que contaran a otros en las redes sociales sobre el maravilloso tiempo que tuvieron como estudiantes. Había un problema: ninguno había asistido a la universidad.
Uno de los casos es el de Mari Alonso, una bloguera de viajes y estilo de vida, a la que se le pagó para que le dijera a sus 82 mil seguidores en Instagram que “cambiaran su vida” estudiando en Anglia Ruskin; sin embargo, ella se graduó hace 7 años en Brasil.
View this post on Instagram
#ad What are you grateful for? 🙏🏻 I’m grateful for so many things that I have, so many moments… including my graduation, of course! 🎓 I’m not sure if you guys know, but I graduated as Engineer 6 years ago. It was such a long journey, but so worthy! It contributed a lot to the person who I became today. Every day I was able to learn new lessons that made me stronger! When I look back I say to myself… “WOW Girl, you are amazing, you really are…”. Also, it gave me incredible skills that are gonna stay with me forever! No one can ever take the knowledge that I received from my graduation away from me. Now if you think it’s your time, there are still spaces to apply in Clearing at ARU! 💕 Just go for it! It’s time to change your life! If not now, when? @angliaruskin #goingtoaru #aruproud #angliaruskin
La bloguera de viajes Lauren (en la foto), que dirige la cuenta de Instagram ‘España con Lauren’, también promocionó a Anglia Ruskin entre sus 10,400 seguidores, pero sin mencionar haber estudiado allí.
View this post on Instagram
#ad And to think, really, a degree is what made this all possible 🙌🏽 Alex studied sports at university which has opened up so many doors for us, in terms of heading into teaching. By studying a course like Sports Coaching and Physical Education you can develop a practical understanding of sports coaching and work towards a career in sports. Alex then took his PGCE to become a secondary teacher! It’s given us the flexibility to live and work wherever his job takes him 💕 Are any of you, or your relatives, off to university soon? What are they studying? 💪🏽 @angliaruskin #angliaruskin #goingtoaru #aruproud
La influenciadora de viajes, moda y estilo de vida Grace Bee, que tiene 5 mil 764 seguidores, admitió que no estudió en Anglia Ruskin, pero promocionarlos fue una ‘transacción comercial’.
En su publicación, que incluía una foto de ella sosteniendo una cámara, dijo que la universidad la había ayudado a salir de su zona de confort y que “nunca es demasiado tarde para aprender algo nuevo”.
Ella le dijo a Vice: ‘Para mí, personalmente, fue una transacción comercial.
View this post on Instagram
#ad As someone who spends their time taking photographs for instagram, it’s probably no surprise to hear that I’m a photography graduate. I actually signed up for my photography course at the ripe old age of 21 after so many years of believing further education wasn’t for me. But I left my comfort zone and threw myself back into learning because I didn’t want to leave it too late to earn the qualification I so desperately wanted. I guess its never too late to learn something new but theres no time like the present, right? If you think you’ve left it too late to apply for your dream course, don’t panic! There’s still time to apply to @angliaruskin through clearing. #angliaruskin #aruproud #goingtoaru
Según se sabe, la Universidad Anglia Ruskin, gastó 1.19 millones de libras (más de US$1 millón 532 mil) en redes sociales, motores de búsqueda y mercadeo.
“La credibilidad y la confianza percibidas que los jóvenes depositan en los influencers de las redes sociales ha hecho que tengan un mayor impacto que la publicidad tradicional en el grupo de menores de 25 años”, puntualizó el psicólogo Oliver Sindall, en la investigación de Vice.
Añade que quedan claros los beneficios que pueden traerle a las universidades esta promoción, pero debe quedar claro al consumidor cuando un posteo es patrocinado, añadió.
Se agrega que la ley de protección al consumidor en el Reino Unido requiere que los influencers mencionen si se les ha pagado para promocionar un producto, para evitar caer en una situación engañosa para el usuario.