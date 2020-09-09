Kim Kardashian confirma final de “Keeping up with the Kardashians”
El polémico show llegará a su fin después de emitirse por 14 años con veinte temporadas en su trayectoria.
Keeping up with the Kardashians llegará a su fin. Uno de los reality shows más vistos de la televisión protagonizado por los miembros de la familia Kardashian se despedirá tras 14 años y 20 temporadas.
La desafortunada noticia para los seguidores del show fue dada a conocer por medio de un comunicado de prensa por parte de las familias que conforman el clan Kardashian.
Dirigido a sus “increíbles fanáticos”, el comunicado firmado por Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick, agradece los “buenos momentos, los malos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos”.
El show llegó en el año 2007 a la programación de E! para ofrecer todos los detalles de las polémicas figuras del espectáculo. La popularidad de los miembros de la familia fue tal, que muchos de ellos aprovecharon la exposición para incursionar en otras industrias, entre ellas exitosas marcas de moda y belleza.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Por su parte, Kim Kardashian manifestó en su cuenta de Instagram la dolorosa decisión por parte de su familia, destacando que sin Keeping Up with the Kardashians no estaría donde está ahora.
La noticia llega días antes del estreno de su temporada 19, la cual está programada para el próximo 17 de septiembre, mientras la última temporada llegará hasta el próximo 2021.
Además de E!, el reality también puede ser visto a través de Netflix con las primeras cuatro temporadas de Keeping Up with the Kardashians disponibles.
* En alianza con Forbes México, artículo de Forbes Staff.