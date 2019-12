Así llegaron a EE. UU. los tigres que fueron rescatados de circos guatemaltecos

3 former circus tigers from Guatemala rescued by Animal Defenders International are arriving to their furr-ever home at Big Cat Rescue

3 former circus tigers from Guatemala rescued by Animal Defenders International are arriving to their furr-ever home at Big Cat Rescue! Welcome home Kimba, Max and Simba! Thank you to UBA, the animal welfare division of the Guatemalan government. #tampatigertrio #MIAcargo #homefortheholidays #bigcatrescue

Posted by Big Cat Rescue on Monday, November 25, 2019