¡Tremenda fuerza! El Hulk iraní dobla un sartén con las manos y su video se vuelve viral
Un video publicado en Instagram muestra la fuerza que el Hulk de Irán tiene en las manos.
Sajad Gharibi, conocido como el Hulk iraní, se volvió viral hace unos días luego que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que dobla un sartén con las manos.
El Hulk iraní estuvo desaparecido de sus redes sociales y hace unos días volvió a colgar videos que demuetran su fortaleza físcia.
“Básicamente, no soy muy bueno en luciendo en el ciberespacio, pero estoy listo para cualquier desafío de poder, cuento los momentos para aplastar a mi oponente en la jaula”, escribió Hulk en el video en donde dobla el sartén por la mitad.
El mensaje es en referencia a que Gharibi firmó contratro con Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), una empresa de boxeo en la que los pugilistas pelean sin guantes, pero no ha podido debutar.
Hulk había dejado de publicar sobre su vida desde el 5 de febrero del 2020, y djo que lo volvería a hacer hasta que se llevara a cabo la pelea de su debut, pero en septiembre retomó esa práctica y por eso se volvió a hacer viral.
“Había prometido no estar activo en ninguna de las redes sociales hasta la pelea. Pero tengo que anunciarles que oficialmente mi primer combate será a fin de año. Le deseo lo mejor al pueblo de Irán y a todos mis fanáticos”, dijo el Hulk iraní y desde entonces ha publicado varios post en Instagram, incluído en el que dobla el sartén.
Sajad Gharibi es un fisiculturista de Irán que se volvió famoso gracias a su descomunal musculatura, pesa 385 kilos y mide 1.80 metros.