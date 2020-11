El caso de una niña de cinco años que murió después de 15 horas de haber dado positivo a coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

My sweet love how am I supposed to go on please tagan my heart is so empty I’m am shattered and idk if I’ll ever be able to put myself together how am I supposed to sleep at night all I can hear is mommy can I lay on you how can I go on without those words every night I’m so lost my love I’m still questioning gods actions how could he save me a week before just to do this to me.. he could have took me I wish he would have took me