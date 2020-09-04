Video: Dave Grohl acepta duelo y rompe la batería con la nueva estrella Nandi Bushell

View this post on Instagram

Ok, Nandi……you win round one….but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind… Stay tuned, Dave RG @nandi_bushell: It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in history! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary Dave Grohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @davestruestories @foofighters @themcrookedvultures @johnpauljonesofficial @josh.homme #CHECKMATE #davegrohl #foofighters #themcrookedvultures #teamnandi #teamgrohl #drumbattle #grohlrocks – thank you for supporting me @ludwigdrumshq @zildjiancompany @vicfirth @roland.artists @roland_us #hitlikeagirl #zildjian #vicfirth #ludwig #ludwigdrums