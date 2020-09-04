  Ciudad Guatemala
Video: Dave Grohl acepta duelo y rompe la batería con la nueva estrella Nandi Bushell

El ex de Nirvana y Foo Fighters responde a la invitación de Nandi Bushell.

por Irving Escobar   03 septiembre, 2020 - 19:42 PM

Dave Grohl es un rockero portentoso pero el carisma es otra de sus características para ser legendario.

El ex de Nirvana se ha vuelto tendencia al interpretar el tema Dead end friends, de su banda Them Crooked Vultures, junto con  con Nandi Bushell, una niña británica que con gran energía al tocar la batería para temas, obvio, Nirvana y Foo Fighters, pero también Queens of the Stone Age y otros.

Y ese talento de Bushell le permitió ganar notoriedad y “retar” a Grohl a un duelo. Sin dejar pasar la oportunidad, el rockero aceptó y este es el resultado publicado en las redes de ambos artistas. Aquí no hubo perdedor, pero para Foo Fighters la ganadora es Nandi.

Ok, Nandi……you win round one….but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind… Stay tuned, Dave RG @nandi_bushell: It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in history! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary Dave Grohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @davestruestories @foofighters @themcrookedvultures @johnpauljonesofficial @josh.homme #CHECKMATE #davegrohl #foofighters #themcrookedvultures #teamnandi #teamgrohl #drumbattle #grohlrocks – thank you for supporting me @ludwigdrumshq @zildjiancompany @vicfirth @roland.artists @roland_us #hitlikeagirl #zildjian #vicfirth #ludwig #ludwigdrums

música

