Entrenador personal de Adele habla sobre el cambio físico de la cantante
Pete Geracimo, entrenador personal de la cantante británica Adele, habló sobre la polémica que ha generado la transformación física de la cantante, quien perdió más de 50 kilos.
La polémica inició cuando la cantante Adele posteó por el día de su cumpleaños una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram la que salía con un vestido corto mostrándose irreconocible. Esto generó una serie de comentarios y memes en las redes sociales. Algunos de estos eran negativos en contra de la cantante.
El entrenador publicó un extenso mensaje que acompañó con una fotografía con la cantante en una piscina.
“Es desalentador leer comentarios negativos y acusaciones de gordofobia cuestionando la autenticidad de su increíble pérdida de peso. Durante mi experiencia personal trabajando con ella, pasó por muchos altibajos y siempre lo hizo a su ritmo y en sus propios términos”, escribió el entrenador personal.
“Cuando Adele y yo comenzamos nuestro viaje juntos, nunca fue una cuestión de estar súper delgada. Era una cuestión de estar saludable. Especialmente después del embarazo y después de la cirugía. Cuando lanzó ’25′ y se anunció la gira, tuvimos que prepararnos para unos trece meses agotadores. Fue entonces cuento comenzó a entrenar y cambió sus hábitos alimenticios. Como resultado, perdió bastante peso y la gente se dio cuenta. La transformación de su cuerpo fue comentada en todos los tabloides. La atención que generó fue alucinante”, siguió Gercimo.
“Espero que la gente aprecie el arduo trabajo que Adele ha hecho para mejorar en su propio beneficio y el de su familia. No perdió peso para hacer que los demás se sintieran mal consigo mismos. Esta transformación personal no tiene nada que ver conmigo o contigo. Se trata de Adele y de cómo quiere vivir su vida. Ella sigue siendo la Adele con la que crecimos y a la que amábamos. Solo hay un poco menos de ella para todos.”, concluyó el entrenador.
View this post on Instagram
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt