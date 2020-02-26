“Fui violada, drogada y secuestrada”: la dura denuncia que la cantante Duffy hizo en Instagram

Duffy ganó un Grammy y alcanzó siete discos de platino en su álbum debut que incluía el éxito internacional "Mercy".
La cantante británica fue número uno en las preferencias musicales en varios países del mundo en 2008. Sin embargo, después de ello casi desapareció de la escena artística.
El motivo lo reveló en su cuenta de Instagram, donde realizó una amarga confesión de un capítulo del que le costó mucho recuperarse.
“Fui violada, drogada y secuestrada durante algunos días”, reveló la artista de 35 años el martes en su cuenta de Instagram sin dar más detalles.
Aimee Anne Duffy, que es su nombre completo, confesó que pensó muchas veces revelar lo que le había pasado y cómo hacerlo.
“Muchos de ustedes se habrán preguntado qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué”, indicó.
“La verdad es que, por favor créanme, estoy bien y segura ahora”, añadió.
En su publicación, la cantante señaló que no hizo público lo que le había pasado antes porque no quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en sus ojos.
“La recuperación tomó tiempo. No hay una manera fácil de decirlo. En la última década, durante miles y miles de días me comprometí a sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente, el sol ahora brilla”, indicó la intérprete.
Duffy cerró su publicación agradeciendo a sus seguidores y pidiendo que la apoyen para que su confesión se convierta en una “experiencia positiva”.
La cantante tiene más de 135.000 seguidores en Instagram y todavía se recuerda cómo “Mercy” fue número 1 en 12 países.
Además fue uno de los tres sencillos más vendidos en Reino Unido en 2008.
Duffy anticipó que en los siguientes días se publicará una entrevista en la que responderá las dudas que quieran hacerle sus seguidores.
La BBC intentó sin éxito contactar a Duffy para confirmar los detalles de su publicación.