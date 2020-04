El triatleta Jan Frodeno transmitirá un Ironman en su casa

View this post on Instagram

There's no turning back now. My Tri at Home challenge kicks off tomorrow at 8am CEST. A huge thank you to my partners who have helped make this possible, to those who have contributed prizes, the many who have donated already and to those who are broadcasting it on their channels. You can watch my entire challenge live on my Facebook page, with plenty of special guest video apperances lined up throughout the day. Those who want to ride with me on @gozwift can do so from 9:10 CEST (link in bio). And I will be running Jon’s Route in Watopia if anyone is keen for a few ks on the legs. See you out there. Thanks again for all the support. #frodissimo #triathome #stayathome #ironman #triathlon #challenge #unitedinhumanity